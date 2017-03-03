

CTV Montreal





A 73-year-old woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car in east end Montreal Friday night.



Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the woman was hit at the corner of Sherbrooke St. east and Bercy St. around 7:45 p.m.



According to police, the woman was crossing at Bercy and was struck by a car headed westbound on Sherbrooke. Brabant added that there is no traffic light for crossing at the location where she was hit.

The victim sustained a serious head injury during the incicent.

The driver in question, a 65-year-old male, was not injured. He was assessed for shock at the scene, and police say he was neither speeding, nor under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Brabant said that the driver "did not make any mistakes."



Montreal police collision squad investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened.