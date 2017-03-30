

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for Friday and Saturday.

The forecaster is anticipating five to 10 cm of snow to fall over southern Quebec, including Montreal island, over two days.

The mix of rain and snow is expected to begin Friday afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall coming overnight.

Daytime highs during the next five days will be from 4 to 7 C, with lows around -1 most nights.