Weather warning for 5-10 cm of snow starting Friday
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 9:01AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 30, 2017 9:13AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for Friday and Saturday.
The forecaster is anticipating five to 10 cm of snow to fall over southern Quebec, including Montreal island, over two days.
The mix of rain and snow is expected to begin Friday afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall coming overnight.
Daytime highs during the next five days will be from 4 to 7 C, with lows around -1 most nights.