

CTV Montreal





Some metro users were in for a surprise Monday night when they discovered the door to their car remained open as they travelled between stations.



The incident was posted to the Spotted: STM Facebook page and in less than 24 hours was viewed more than 200,000 times.







STM spokesperson Isabelle Tremblay said the transit company’s metro team is analyzing the incident, explaining the train pulled into Pie-IX station and opened and closed its doors there as usual.



That sends a signal to the driver that it's safe to start into the tunnel. The door was pried open right as the metro started up again and appears to have been a prank, said Tremblay.



The transit agency added that it is screening security camera footage to track down a suspect. The fine for prying a door open is between $150 and $500.



"The train only travelled between the Pie-IX and Joliette stations with the door open," she said, adding that, "In these situations, clients can pull the emergency brake and the train will automatically stop at the next station and the operator will be informed."



The STM confirmed that this type of incident is indeed rare.