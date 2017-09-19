Want a 'grilled cheese' and a 'cocktail'? Language watchdog says 'oui' to anglo terms
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 6:09PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 19, 2017 6:12PM EDT
Quebecers can now order a ‘grilled cheese’ and a ‘cocktail’ off the menu without any trouble.
That’s because Quebec's language watchdog is easing up.
The Office québécois de la langue française is softening the rules for a few anglicisms.
In addition to the words ‘grilled cheese’ and ‘cocktail,’ now considered acceptable are the words ‘baby boom,’ ‘smash’ (as in a tennis shot) and ‘leader’ instead of ‘chef’ to describe a politician.
Officials with the OQLF said the new revised policy reflects how the French language is actually used in the province.
