

CTV Montreal





The Montreal municipal political party formerly held by Melanie Joly officially launched its campaign with an event in the Ville-Marie borough on Sunday.

Party leader Justine McIntyre, a city councillor representing Pierrefonds-Roxboro who is running for mayor of that borough, unveiled a slew of candidates, though none will run for the office of mayor of Montreal. The party will run candidates for city council and various borough councils.

Vrai Changement Pour Montreal was founded by Joly before the 2013 election. Joly’s second-place finish vaulted her to political prominence, leading to her election to Parliament in the 2015 federal election. She currently serves as the federal Canadian Heritage Minister.