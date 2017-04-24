

The Canadian Press





Rail safety advocates are using virtual reality to highlight how unsafe it is to walk near tracks or trains.

Operation Lifesaver launched the public awareness campaign today as part of Rail Safety Week.

The dramatic virtual reality scenario puts users in the shoes of someone experiencing the near miss of being struck by a train.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says there were 45 rail-related deaths in 2015, with the number climbing to 65 last year.

Many others were injured and Garneau says Canadians need to realize the dangers of being near tracks.

Separately, the federal minister also said officials are awaiting a feasibility report into track bypass in Lac-Megantic, the site of a rail disaster that killed 47 people in 2013.

Garneau says while there is no exact timetable in place, the matter is progressing and federal and provincial officials are speeding up the process where they can.