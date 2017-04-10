

The Canadian Press





Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a large jewelry heist in Sherbrooke.

On March 23, tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen from the Skinner & Nadeau store, a well-known establishment in a Sherbrooke mall.

For unknown reasons, the store’s alarm system was not set off while the thieves were in the store.

Police described one suspect as a large person wearing a three-quarter length grey and black coat, a blue tuque and a hood. The other suspect was described as stout, wearing a black coat, jeans and a dark tuque.

They were driving a silver-coloured Hyundai Tucson sports utility vehicle which was likely a 2017 model.