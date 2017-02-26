

CTV Montreal





Bill Paxton, the versatile character actor known for his work in films like 'Titanic,' 'Twister' and 'Apollo 13,' has died at age 61.

Paxton's first film credit was in the 1975 Jonathan Demme film 'Crazy Mama,' according to IMDB. He worked steadily throughout the 1980s, including supporting roles in the blockbuster films 'Terminator' and 'Aliens.'

He was also the star of the television series 'Big Love,' which ran from 2006 to 2011, where he played Bill Henrickson, the patriarch of a polygamous family. More recently, he was the star of 'Training Day,' which was based on the 2001 film of the same name.