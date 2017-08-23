

CTV Montreal





Trudeau airport is becoming a busier place especially when it come to international traffic.

On Wednesday Air Canada announced it will be adding nonstop flights between Montreal and Tokyo next summer.

The airline will fly a Boeing 787 Dreamliner to Tokyo every day starting June 2018, although it will reduce the flight frequency to twice a week in winter.

Airport officials said that's just one reason they expect they will soon have to expand the airport.

"We will obviously have to do some form of expansion in Montreal, that's for sure, in the foreseeable future. And it will be a lot sooner than what we had anticipated," said Philippe Rainville.

In 2004, only 30 international routes were flown out of Trudeau airport; now there are 85.

Rainville, CEO of Aeroports de Montreal, said the airport has a lot more capacity.

"We have two runways. Heathrow airport has two runways. We have some 230-thousand movements. Heathrow airport has 450-thousand movements. So we're not at capacity runway-wise, what we would need to do is obviously add some terminal capacity," said Rainville.

He added that because of low fuel prices, many airlines have money to invest in setting up new routes.

This year alone Air Canada has launched seven new international routes from Montreal, with an eighth beginning later this year.