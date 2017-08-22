Trees have fallen and the power is out for 115,000 across southwestern Quebec as a quick but powerful storm wreaked havoc.

The storm, turning the sky dark just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, created a wall of rain as Montrealers scrambled to get out of the storm.

Mature trees crashed onto cars on many streets in NDG, an area particularly hard-hit by the storm.

Environment Canada confirms a microburst - a downdraft that moves in the opposite way of a tornado - hit NDG.




As of 4 p.m. Hydro Quebec is reporting these outages:

  • 63,000 in Montreal
  • 29,000 in the Monteregie
  • 14,000 in the Laurentians
  • 5,000 in Laval

Hydro crews have been deployed to help restore electricity

One man even reported that a Dorval bus shelter was smashed due to the high winds and heavy rains.
 


A light pole crashed on Henri-Bourassa and Highway 13. A witness there said a woman has been injured, though that claim has not yet been confirmed by police.
 

The Strangers in the Night gala, set for Friday night, will have to do some scrambling -- the event is set to take place at Fairview Shopping Centre in Pointe-Claire, but the outdoor tent has collapsed due to the storm. Organizers tell CTV the event is set to go ahead as scheduled with a new tent.

The storm looked downright sinister from Ile Mercier in Ile Bizard.


