Actor Gouchy Boy charged with assaulting Montreal photographer before sentencing on sex assault

A Quebec actor known as Gouchy Boy was charged with assaulting a photographer at a Montreal-area courthouse Wednesday minutes before he was sentenced for sexual assault.

The confrontation was caught on video by a Noovo Info reporter. The actor, whose real name is Chijoke Onyechekwa Ugochukwu, hurled his walker at Journal de Montréal photographer Pierre-Paul Poulin as he arrives at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que.

Gouchy Boy swore at the photographer telling him to "Get out of my way." Special constables were alerted to the incident and later arrested him. He was then charged with assault.

Moments later, he was also sentenced to 21 months after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a case of intimate partner violence that happened in 2018 at a motel in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

The defence had asked for a suspended sentence of 20 months to be served in the community while the Crown prosecutor was seeking a two-year sentence behind bars.

Gouchy Boy once played the role of a prison warden on TV series Unité 9 and has appeared on several other television shows and films.

With files from CTV Montreal's Stéphane Giroux and Noovo Info