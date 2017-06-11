

CTV Montreal





A toddler is in critical condition after being pulled, unconscious, from the bottom of a pool Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sûreté du Quebec, first reports indicate that the child – a three-year-old boy—slipped from view at a family gathering in Drummondville.

He was discovered at the bottom of pool after a young girl set out to look for him.

Family members then proceeded to perform CPR on the boy before he was transported to hospital—doctors say that his condition is grave.

