Three injured in early morning assaults
One man was injured after being shot in the mouth in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Sunday morning.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 8:29AM EDT
Montreal police are investigating armed attacks that left three people injured on Sunday morning.
At 1:45 a.m., officers were alerted to shots fired in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, at the corner of Sherbrooke and Pepiniere.
Police found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the mouth by a projectile. Police said the victim is known to them and they don’t fear for his life.
According to witnesses, a conflict broke out between the victim and one or more suspects. Police said the victim has not been cooperating with the investigation.
Two other men, age 19 and 20-years-old, were stabbed at 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark and Milton. Police said a fight had broken out between the victims and another group, who fled the scene.
Police said both victims lives are not in danger.