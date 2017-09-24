

The Canadian Press





Montreal police are investigating armed attacks that left three people injured on Sunday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., officers were alerted to shots fired in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, at the corner of Sherbrooke and Pepiniere.

Police found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the mouth by a projectile. Police said the victim is known to them and they don’t fear for his life.

According to witnesses, a conflict broke out between the victim and one or more suspects. Police said the victim has not been cooperating with the investigation.

Two other men, age 19 and 20-years-old, were stabbed at 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of Clark and Milton. Police said a fight had broken out between the victims and another group, who fled the scene.

Police said both victims lives are not in danger.