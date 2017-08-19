

CTV Montreal





Around 70,000 people turned out for Montreal Symphonique on Saturday – a free outdoor mega-concert on Mount Royal to celebrate Montreal’s 375th and Canada’s 150th anniversaries.

Armed with lawn chairs and picnics, many planned ahead and arrived early in order to ensure a good spot to view the show.

The event featured three full orchestras, more than 300 musicians and choral singers, along with numerous pop artists including Rufus Wainwright, Coeur de Pirate, DJ Champion and Patrick Watson.

Based on the five seasons, with the fifth season being an imaginary one that organizers say is about creativity and looking towards the future.

The concert took place on a large stage near avenues Parc and des Pins but those who couldn’t make it to the mountain were able to watch a live stream of the show in 18 parks around Montreal.

A portion of Parc Ave. will remain closed until 2 a.m.