

CTV Montreal





The Montreal marathon that was set to take place this weekend has been cancelled due to unseasonably hot temperatures.

The full 42.2km race is cancelled, while the half-marathon will begin an hour early.

The forecast is showing a record high of 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the Humidex levels making it feel like 39.

“In consultation with medical services officials and our city partners, event organizers have determined that the unseasonably warm weather conditions are not suitable to provide a safe race experience for the 42.2 km distance. The full marathon will therefore not take place,” a news alert read on the Rock N' Roll Oasis website.

The half marathon will begin Sunday morning at 7:30 a,m, and will have a time limit of three hours. Metro trains will begin running at 5:30 a.m. in Sunday so that half-marathon and 10k runners can arrive at the start line in time.

Marathon runners can choose to run the half marathon, defer their race to any city or to the Montreal 2018 race, or receive a full refund.

More info here: http://www.runrocknroll.com/montreal/en/news/2017/09/faq-changements-a-course-de-42-km/