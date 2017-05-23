

CTV Montreal





Following a terrorist attack that killed at least 22 people leaving a concert in Manchester, England, entertainment promoters in Canada are taking steps to increase security.

Montreal's evenko, which organizes events at the Bell Centre, on Ile Ste. Helene, Metropolis and more, said it would not be explain exactly what it would do in the wake of the attack.

However Toronto's Air Canada Centre said it will increase the number of security staff for upcoming events.

In recent years the venue has installed metal detectors and brought in bomb-sniffing dogs, although there are no specific signs of any threat.

Gilbert Rozon, President and Founder of Just for Laughs, said his company was taking the attacks seriously and working with security to lower the risk of attack.

He added that people should not live in constant fear of terrorist attacks, as they could happen anywhere and at anytime.

Claude Sarrazin, founder of the Sirco security firm, said it is difficult to protect arenas and stadiums against random attacks.

"There is no way we can protect and defend these targets 100 percent," said Sarrazin. "It was a, sadly, well-planned attack."

He said terrorists target the known weak spots -- in the case of the Manchester attack, the access point between the arena and the train station -- specifically because it is a vulnerable point.

Sarrazin said architects and security analysts are coming up with designs in new buildings to make these safer.

"It's starting now in the planning stages of new buildings," said Sarrazin.

The attack at the Ariana Grande concert seems to be in line with the 2015 bombing of a Paris stadium during a soccer game, although that attack also involved several other bombings and shootings, including a mass shooting at the Bataclan theatre.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, although the group likes to take credit for assaults as a way of making it seem more powerful.

Sarrazin said police will learn everything they can about the Ariana Grande attacker and go through his entire life.

"They'll identity the perpetrator first, any accomplices, anyone he's talked to over the past week, months, years," said Sarrazin.

The attacker has been identified as young man who was born in Manchester in 1994 to parents who fled the Gaddhafi regime in Libya. He spent most of his life in Manchester, although his family lived for a few years in London.

On Tuesday police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack.