Suspected arson causes $800,000 in damage in Mascouche
A suspected arson in a Mascouche industrial park caused $800,000 in damage to four construction cranes.
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 3:47PM EDT
Police are investigating a suspected arson that damaged four construction cranes in Mascouche early on Saturday morning.
The fire began at 12:45 a.m. in an industrial park’s parking lot.
No suspects have been identified but police said the fire caused $800,000 in damage.
