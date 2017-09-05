

Police have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the death of a Montreal woman in Edmonton.

Gregory Tessman, 49, was arrested at a homeless shelter in Vancouver Tuesday night. Tessman faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Valerie Maurice, who was 29

Maurice's body was found on Thursday inside the Edmonton apartment where Tessman lived..

An autopsy determined she was strangled.

Homicide investigators say Tessman has a criminal background and Maurice's body was found in the home where he lives.

About 10 years ago, Tessman was convicted of sexual assault – in that case, the victim – also an escort.

CTV News has learned Maurice was an escort, and Edmonton police confirmed investigators have contacted the RCMP task force, Project Kare, about the death of Maurice and Tessman’s disappearance.

It’s believed Maurice went to Tessman’s home around midnight on Tuesday, August 29 before she was found dead later that week.

-With files from CTV Edmonton's Julia Parrish and The Canadian Press