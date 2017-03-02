One man is facing charges in connection with threats that forced the evacuation of Concordia University.

Initially expected to appear Thursday afternoon via videoconference, he will now be arraigned Friday on multiple counts including uttering threats, mischief, and committing a hoax regarding terrorist actitivy.

Classes for thousands of university students were cancelled on Wednesday after a threatening letter was sent to the school.

That letter said multiple explosives would be detonated in a bid to target Muslim students, but a search of three buildings never found any trace of a bomb.

Police said they tracked down a suspect within a few hours, and early Thursday morning assembled an Emergency Response Team to arrest the man.

An apartment building on Darlington Ave. near Goyer St. was evacuated of about 30 residents as police raided the man's apartment.

Residents said they heard a series of booms and bangs as police conducted the raid.

"It kind of started with like five rounds, then it stopped for a minute, then two rounds, and now it's silent. But we're not quite sure that it's actually gun sounds," said one resident.

One 47-year-old man was arrested and was questioned by police on Thursday.

Montreal police said no explosives or incendiary objects were found in the apartment.

The residents were eventually allowed to return home once the man was in custody and police verified that the building was safe.

The Muslim Students Association issued a news release Wednesday evening, saying the bomb threats were "deeply troubling."

"The MSA unequivocally condemns all acts of violence and discrimination against any individual or group. No faith community should have to live in fear about the safety and well-being of its community members," the statement read, adding that it wants the threat to be investigated as a hate crime.

The threat came during Concordia’s Islamic Awareness Week.

The suspect is believed to have sent a similar letter to McGill University, but that letter did not specifically target any buildings.