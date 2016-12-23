

CTV Montreal





About 20 large swastikas were found spray painted on a Laval building on Friday and one Montrealer is calling on the city to do more about racist graffiti.

Corey Fleisher owns a power washing company and has become known for removing racist graffiti for free. Along with the swastikas were SS Nazi symbols, messages like "Stop Islam" and pro-white nationalist messages.

Fleisher said a passenger on an AMT train had spotted the graffiti, which were painted onto a wall near the intersection of Ampere and Royan, and notified him.

“I showed up today thinking there was going to be five or six swastikas to remove and lo and behold there was under or more than 20 swastikas scrawled upon these walls,” he said. “Laval is kind of a hot spot right now. The guy who put up these swastikas, I’ve seen his work before.”

On April 1, Fleisher said the same person had done the same thing to 15 buildings in one area.

“This guy has come and put this on other walls around the city,” he said. “The police and the city are fully aware of the last attack. The last attack, the city and police of Laval were notified on a Wednesday. I only got there the following Friday… The city of Laval did absolutely zero.”

Fleisher said he has grown frustrated at the lack of action when it comes to the markings, saying he receives notifications of more graffiti every day.

“Graffiti removal is something you can 365 days a year,” he said. “This should have been acted upon by the city literally right away… The city of Laval is absolutely abysmal when it comes to hate crimes of these sorts.”

Laval police could not be reached for comment.