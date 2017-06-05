

CTV Montreal





In an appropriate sign of spring, the 'jardine des origines' was inaugurated Monday in Point Saint Charles.

The garden is at the Maison Saint Gabriel, a museum dedicated to the settlers of New France.

The museum did its best to recreate what the first garden on the site would have looked like 375 years ago, and includes plants that are native to the area.

Establishing the garden cost $800,000, and all three levels of government contributed to its construction.