

CTV Montreal





An Ile Bizard man was granted bail Thursday after spending two nights in jail.

Alain Furlano was arrested Tuesday while attempting to deliver sandbags to his mother's neighbourhood in Roxboro. He was charged Wednesday with obstruction for preventing a police officer from working.

In the courtroom on Thursday Furlano was repeatedly argumentative and declared his rights were being violated.

Judge Louis Legault told Furlano, who had refused legal representation, that was not the case.

When he appeared in court Wednesday via videoconference, Furlano was agitated and confused, saying he was only trying to help his mother and her neighbours.

Furlano said much the same thing in court on Thursday, saying nobody was going to stop his new plan to help out.

However as part of his bail conditions Furlano agreed not to return to the neighbourhood near Gouin Blvd. and Sources Blvd. -- the same conditions he refused on Wednesday.

Furlano also has to stay away from police officers, firefighters, and soldiers taking part in flood relief efforts.