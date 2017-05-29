

CTV Montreal





Quebecers may have a reputation for joie de vivre, but they're decidedly more conservative than their fellow Canadians when it comes to marijuana.

A CROP poll indicates a majority of Quebecers are opposed to legalizing marijuana, which is the opposite of attitudes in the rest of the country.

According to the poll, only 41 percent of Quebecers support the legalization of marijuana, compared to 54 percent of Canadians.

54 percent of Quebecers are opposed to legalizing marijuana, while only 41 percent of Canadians share that attitude.

That trend holds when it comes to worries about legalized marijuana and attitudes toward the federal government.

56 percent of Quebecers are worried about what legalized pot will do to society, while 48 percent of Canadians are.

31 percent of Quebecers said they attitudes toward the federal government worsened because of the bill, while 12 people said it improved. For the population of the country overall, 27 percent said they thought less of the federal Liberals while 17 percent said they thought better of Justin Trudeau's party.

CROP president Alain Giguere believes the differences in attitude come down to media consumption. He said anglophones are more likely to be aware of marijuana legalization in several U.S. states, while francophones have heard more about the dangers of marijuana.

The poll surveyed 2,536 people from May 11 to May 23, including 1,017 Quebecers.