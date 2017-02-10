Quebec will spend over $12 million to open more long-term care beds in Laval.



Friday's announcement created 224 new spots in Laval's long-term care facilities



Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said this means an equal number of beds will be freed up in Laval's emergency rooms.



Those emergency beds are needed for acute care, not for chronic conditions, said Barrette.



The goal is to reduce wait lists at long-term care facilities for elderly patients especially.



The money comes as part of $100 million announced in December.



The funding also includes hiring 12 new medical staff and comes after major complaints from the nurses’ union about overcrowding at Cite de la Sante hospital.