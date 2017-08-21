

Quebec is devoting $23 million over the next five years to deal with sexual assaults on campus.

Higher Education Minister Helene David announced Monday that in the next few weeks she will table legislation regarding strategies to prevent sexual assault.

The bill will also require CEGEPs and universities to create sexual assault policies to deal with violence involving students.

The first eight weeks of the scholastic year are apparently the most high-risk time of the year for students, as incoming young adults and teenagers deal with frosh week, new companions, and for many their first time living away from parents.

The sexual assault policies will have to cover prevention, how to deal with complaints, and the security of victims.

Concordia University has had a sexual assault policy in past for the past year, and employees say having a consistent policy has made it easier to assist people - such as coming up with accommodations to deal with victims.