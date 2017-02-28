

The Canadian Press





The Kansas City Chiefs have rewarded Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif with a new five-year contract.

The deal is reportedly worth US$41.25-million.

The move ends Duvernay-Tardif's four-year, $2.35-million rookie deal, which still had a year remaining.

It's been a meteoric rise for the 25-year-old native of Mont-St-Hilaire. Kansas City selected the six-foot-five, 321-pound lineman in the sixth round, 200th overall, of the 2014 NFL draft from McGill University.

And the converted defensive lineman has done it while also continuing to study medicine at McGill.

Duvernay-Tardif made the Chiefs' 53-man roster as a rookie but didn't play. Dubbed "Canadian Doctor" and "Larry" by his teammates, Duvernay-Tardif became a starter in 2015, playing 13 games before making a career-best 14 starts this year -- playing every game he dressed for.