

The Canadian Press





Families affected by the tragic killing of six men in a Quebec City mosque will be getting government help in the form of a person tasked with directing them to all available resources.

Francois Blais, a provincial cabinet minister responsible for the capitol region, confirmed that $50,000 will be paid to the Multiethnic Centre of Quebec. The money will be used to hire an employee to aid the victims of the Jan. 29 shooting.

The position will be full-time and the person hired will be tasked with identifying the needs of the families that were directly affected, as well as the city’s Muslim community as a whole. The employee, who will be hired for one year, will find government resources and programs that meet each family’s needs and will also liaise with government authorities.