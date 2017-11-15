

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government moved to harsh Ottawa’s buzz on Tuesday, asking that the federal government postpone its marijuana legalization plan by a year.

A motion introduced by the Coalition Avenir Quebec and supported by the Liberals called for the date of legalization to be moved to July 1, 2019.

Quebec Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois reiterated her stance that the federal legalization bill, which was introduced in April, is forcing the provinces to move too fast.

On Tuesday, she told the media that provinces been given little time to answer questions about cannabis’ distribution and sale, as well as policies regarding public awareness, public health costs and retraining police.

Charlebois said the question of whether federal or provincial governments will fund legalization measures still has not been settled.

“If we had another year, that would allow us first to deal with the whole issue of funding that has not been settled,” she said.

However, the Quebec government is expected to introduce its bill for legalization on Wednesday. The bill would create the future Societe Quebecoise du Cannabis, the government-run stores that would sell marijuana, and would also clarify the legalities of production, sale and use.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said that the bill will likely need to be amended in the future.

“The bill is complete but it’s the first time this is being done,” he said. “Therefore, we have to be flexible enough to adapt as we go along. We’re not naïve, we know the black market will react to what we’re doing.”

- With files from The Canadian Press