

CTV Montreal





As the Quebec budget dropped Tuesday, the Liberals said Quebec's finances are in better shape now, thanks to sound management – but the opposition argued the government's choices have hurt Quebecers.

The Parti Quebecois said it doesn’t believe the latest investments in health and education can make up for the austerity agenda of the first half the Liberal mandate.



The CAQ, meantime, said there's still not enough relief for taxpayers.

Budget number four for Finance Minister Carlos Leitao, it’s also the third time in a row he has balanced the books.

“We inherited a situation that was quite problematic. If we had done nothing in 2014, we would have ended up with a $7 billion deficit,” he said, adding that he projects balanced books for the next five years.

“It is important to show a detailed fiscal plan for five years so that everybody is aware that the measures announced are sustainable, responsible and predictable,” he said.

The Couillard Liberals spent the first half of their mandate focused on tight spending control. Now, however, the finance minister said Quebec has more money to pour into public services, such as health and education.



He added that he doesn't want all those numbers to be abstract to taxpayers.



“Many numbers, many billions of dollars. A billion dollars is one followed by nine zeros. It becomes incomprehensible. All this boils down to people – hiring additional people,” he said.

PQ finance critic Nicolas Marceau said the Liberals now appear to be rushing to repair the damage after three years of crushing cuts.

“This is the beginning of repairs, but very partial repairs, very partial reimbursement. I think it's the wrong approach. Other economists have used the expression ‘stop and go,’” he said.

While the government has announced new tax breaks, CAQ leader Francois Legault said they fall far short of what Quebecers deserve.



“We would have liked to see tax cuts, because we have to remember that this government over the last three years increased tariffs and taxes for $1300 per family,” he said.