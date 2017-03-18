Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in Anjou on Saturday morning as Montreal’s third homicide of 2017.

Just before 8:30 a.m., a pedestrian found the victim in a parking lot on M B Jodoin Ave. near Galeries-d’Anjou Blvd. An SPVM spokesperson said the victim was laying on the ground, bleeding from unspecified injuries and showed traces of violence.

The victim was described as between 40 and 50-years-old. He has not yet been identified.

The pedestrian contacted emergency services and SPVM officers and Urgences-Sante workers confirmed the death on the scene.