

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are on the hunt for a 21-year-old man they suspect is connected to an attempted murder.

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Sergei Klenovski after a 27-year-old man was stabbed in an apartment on Papineau Ave. in the Plateau Mont-Royal borough on Oct. 30.

Around 1 a.m. police say Klonovski and a second suspect rang the door to the victim’s apartment.

Suspecting people would be at his door, the suspect grabbed a knife and looked through the door’s peephole.

He couldn’t see anyone, but when he opened the door, police say he saw Klenovski on his right and another man on his left.

They say the men immediately stabbed the victim, who fell backwards.

The victim then showed them his knife and the two suspects fled down the stairs and out the emergency door on the side of the building.

Police said the suspects knew each other and are known to police. They say the motive for the attack was a domestic dispute.

They also said Klenovski could be armed.

Investigators are trying to track down Klenovski and identify their second suspect. They’re hoping the public can help move the investigation forward.

Sergei Klenovski is a white man, 1.8 metres (5'11”) tall, weighing 72.5 kg (160 lbs). He has auburn hair and brown eyes. He speaks French, English and Russian. He is wanted for breaking and entering, attempted murder, uttering threats and carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes.

If you believe you are in the presence of this suspect, do not intervene and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that could locate him or identify the second suspect, should contact Info- Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online. The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.