MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man sent for 'psychological care' after gunfire in Longueuil

    Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook) Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)
    Share

    A string of shootings in Greenfield Park on Montreal's South Shore had Longueuil police (SPAL) investigating overnight.

    The force received a 911 call at midnight about shots fired near a motel on Taschereau Boulevard.

    Shortly after, officers received a call about gunfire outside a cinema, also on Taschereau Boulevard.

    A projectile hit a car outside the cinema, but there were no reported injuries, according to Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille.

    "A man in his 60s was stopped at a store on Taschereau Boulevard in Greenfield Park," Mercille adds. "He was transported to hospital to receive psychological care."

    Security perimeters remain in place at the locations of the gunfire to allow investigators to determine the events leading up to the shootings.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harry and Meghan's Nigerian adventure: Traditional attire to warm welcomes

    For her latest column on CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria, calling it a 'deeply meaningful campaign' that was about aligning their ongoing efforts to foster mental-health awareness and promoting the Invictus Games.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News