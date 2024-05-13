Man sent for 'psychological care' after gunfire in Longueuil

A string of shootings in Greenfield Park on Montreal's South Shore had Longueuil police (SPAL) investigating overnight.

The force received a 911 call at midnight about shots fired near a motel on Taschereau Boulevard.

Shortly after, officers received a call about gunfire outside a cinema, also on Taschereau Boulevard.

A projectile hit a car outside the cinema, but there were no reported injuries, according to Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille.

"A man in his 60s was stopped at a store on Taschereau Boulevard in Greenfield Park," Mercille adds. "He was transported to hospital to receive psychological care."

Security perimeters remain in place at the locations of the gunfire to allow investigators to determine the events leading up to the shootings.