A 27-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed over what appears to be a drug deal gone wrong.

Montreal police say the incident happened at 1:15 a.m Monday in the victim’s apartment on Papineau Ave. near Gauthier St. in the Plateau.

The victim opened his door for a 21-year-old man – someone he knew. Police say that man stabbed him in the hallway of the building then fled the scene.

The victim called 911 to ask for help.

Police say the assailant and the victim are known to them. They are still looking for the suspect.