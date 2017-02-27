

CTV Montreal





A police operation was underway at College Montmorency in Laval Monday evening.

Student David Domo told CTV Montreal he was studying inside a building in the CEGEP when police came into the room, and told students to leave immediately.

Domo said officers had their guns drawn. Many police cars were reported to be on site as the incident broke out at 7:25 p.m.



According to information gathered at the scene, a student noticed a picture on Snapchat of a student in distress and recognized the bathrooms of the CEGEP.

Students left the building as police investigated.

Domo said he did not hear any shots fired.

At 10 p.m., Laval police tweeted that the "confinement measure" was over and that any students inside the school were allowed to leave.



Police are speaking with the individual involved.

