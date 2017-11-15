

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are searching for a fake salesman who has been duping people across the island in recent months.

He has used the same tactic multiple times. He stands near the entrance to a store, either inside or outside and tells people walking in that a surprise sale or a flash sale is in progress.

He then leads his target through the store pointing out soft drinks, food, televisions, or whatever else the customer shows an interest in, greeting store employees and pretending he works in the store.

Once the customer decides on how much he wants to buy, the fraudster then goes into the back of the store, then returns and tells the client that his items are being packed to be loaded into their vehicle.

The fraudster then demands to be paid in cash -- anywhere from $260 to $980 in the cases police know about -- and tells the client to drive to the back of the store to pick up his goods.

It's only when the client drives to the back of the store that they realize they've been swindled.

Police said the man has made off with more than $5,000.

The suspect is a white man in his mid-thirties who speaks French with a Spanish accent.

He stands 1.65 m (5'5") with brown hair and brown eyes, and usually has a well-trimmed brown beard.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to contact Info Crime at 514-393-1133.