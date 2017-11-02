

CTV Montreal





With days left before Montrealers choose their next mayor, Valerie Plante says she has energy to spare.

On Thursday she slammed her rival, incumbent Denis Coderre, for his apology about the Formula E race ticket sales.

"Yes it was a big mistake but that's the thing with Denis Coderre, he's being stubborn until he gets to a point when he needs to release the numbers," said Plante.

For months Coderre said he did not know how many tickets were sold for the Formula E race because the event's promoter wished to keep that information confidential.

On Wednesday the group Montreal, It's Electric said it had sold 25,000 tickets for the inaugural race.

"It's too little too late, and to continue to say it's been a big success well we'd like to see all the numbers, economic benefits for this event," said Plante.

She said Thursday she would push for a new transit line that would connect Lachine to Montreal North, despite Quebec's Transportation Minister saying the priority is to extend the Blue line to the east.

"I'm definitely for the Blue line. It is a great idea we need to continue it, but let's not forget it will put even more pressure on the Orange line, so again we cannot think about the Blue line without thinking about other solutions to expand," said Plante.

Plante's critics, including Projet Montreal founder Richard Bergeron, said Coderre's history and stubbornness have enabled him to make deals that will benefit Montreal, including the REM line, the train line over the Champlain Bridge, and more.

Plante said that as mayor, she would be just as capable.

"Let's not forget Quebec and Ottawa speaks to Denis Coderre not because he's Denis Coderre. It's because he's the mayor of Montreal, so that is very different and I do have connections with different types of people at both levels," said Plante.

The municipal election is on Sunday.