

CTV Montreal





Halfway through the season, the Canadiens had a very poor showing against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Canadiens had a scoring chance in the opening minute of play but failed to execute.

The Penguins were the first to score, with Ian Cole getting a wristshot through traffic for his third goal of the year. Both Zach Redmond and Nathan Beaulieu were caught backing up and failing to challenge the play.

Moments later Pittsburgh tested Price again, but Carey Price got a glove on the puck.

In the second period the Penguins put two more in the back of the net as both Jake Guentzel and Eric Fehr found Price moving sluggishly.

The Canadiens' Sven Andrighetto finally found a way to score for the Canadiens in the second period.

In the fourth period the Penguins' Olli Maatta scored his first goal of the season, cementing a 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

This is the eighth time in ten games that Price has allowed three or more goals.

The Canadiens have two more games later this week, playing the Devils in New Jersey on Friday before hosting the Sabres on Saturday.