Penguins solve Price, defeat Canadiens 4-1
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel deflects the puck to score past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:14PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 10:30PM EST
Halfway through the season, the Canadiens had a very poor showing against the defending Stanley Cup champions.
The Canadiens had a scoring chance in the opening minute of play but failed to execute.
The Penguins were the first to score, with Ian Cole getting a wristshot through traffic for his third goal of the year. Both Zach Redmond and Nathan Beaulieu were caught backing up and failing to challenge the play.
Moments later Pittsburgh tested Price again, but Carey Price got a glove on the puck.
In the second period the Penguins put two more in the back of the net as both Jake Guentzel and Eric Fehr found Price moving sluggishly.
The Canadiens' Sven Andrighetto finally found a way to score for the Canadiens in the second period.
In the fourth period the Penguins' Olli Maatta scored his first goal of the season, cementing a 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
This is the eighth time in ten games that Price has allowed three or more goals.
The Canadiens have two more games later this week, playing the Devils in New Jersey on Friday before hosting the Sabres on Saturday.
Related Stories
Photos
Sidney Crosby and Max Pacioretty get tangled up on Jan. 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Carey Price once again looks at what he missed: a goal by Pittsburgh Penguin Eric Fehr on January 18, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Trudeau being investigated for French-only responses 2
- PM fields questions from Quebecers - seulement en français 3
- Dogs found tortured and killed: SQ seeks those responsible 2
- SAQ to lay off 190 employees
- Tim Raines named to the Hall of Fame 2
- 64-year-old Quebec man arrested on child porn charges
- Exclusive: Multiple private clinics closing in ten days 1
- Raid breaks up drug trafficking ring in the Monteregie 1
- Montreal owner of Mexico bar linked to organized crime figures: report 10
- Goodbye lighting blues: Mayor opts for 'warmer' LED street lights 2
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States