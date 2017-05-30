Pave it forward: working around parked car leaves eyesore on Rene-Levesque
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 12:55PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 30, 2017 12:56PM EDT
As a construction strike loomed last Tuesday night, workers repaving a section of Rene-Levesque found themselves with a conundrum: a parked car was blocking their progress.
That left two options – call in a tow truck and wait or pave around the car.
They chose the latter. That’s left an unsightly splotch of bare concrete near the corner of Montcalm, the site of which has now become a running joke online, with photos being shared on social media.
Le pavage sur René-Lévesque en action, pour la course de Formule-E. Drapeau jaune, on sort la voiture de sécurité! #YouHadOneJob #polmtl pic.twitter.com/wQVL2m8v2b— Projet Montréal (@projetmontreal) May 27, 2017
The next day, the strike began, but on Tuesday morning, the National Assembly passed a special law that will force the province’s construction workers back to work on Wednesday.
On July 29, the stretch of Rene-Levesque where the paving took place will be part of the track for the upcoming Formula E electric car street race.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Advocates warn of sexual exploitation, trafficking during Grand Prix weekend
- Back-to-work bill passes despite rowdy construction worker protests
- Tragically Hemp? The Hip partners with medical marijuana maker
- PQ denounces Quebec Solidaire members' accusations of racism
- Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois retains Quebec Solidaire seat in Gouin by-election