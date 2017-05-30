

As a construction strike loomed last Tuesday night, workers repaving a section of Rene-Levesque found themselves with a conundrum: a parked car was blocking their progress.

That left two options – call in a tow truck and wait or pave around the car.

They chose the latter. That’s left an unsightly splotch of bare concrete near the corner of Montcalm, the site of which has now become a running joke online, with photos being shared on social media.

Le pavage sur René-Lévesque en action, pour la course de Formule-E. Drapeau jaune, on sort la voiture de sécurité! #YouHadOneJob #polmtl pic.twitter.com/wQVL2m8v2b — Projet Montréal (@projetmontreal) May 27, 2017

The next day, the strike began, but on Tuesday morning, the National Assembly passed a special law that will force the province’s construction workers back to work on Wednesday.

On July 29, the stretch of Rene-Levesque where the paving took place will be part of the track for the upcoming Formula E electric car street race.