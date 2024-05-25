MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec solidaire to choose next co-spokesperson in November

    Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, left, speaks to delegates at the beginning Quebec Solidaire national council meeting, Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Saguenay as co-spokesperson Christine Labrie, right, applauds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, left, speaks to delegates at the beginning Quebec Solidaire national council meeting, Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Saguenay as co-spokesperson Christine Labrie, right, applauds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    The next co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire (QS) will be elected in November at the end of a virtual convention, the party revealed on the sidelines of its general convention on Saturday.

    The convention will take place from Nov. 15 to 17 and members will vote electronically, Noovo Info reported.

    The previous women's spokesperson, Émilise Lessard-Therrien, left her post last April, just a few months after taking up the position, after saying she was completely exhausted. Her departure plunged QS into an internal crisis, and other employees were quick to follow in the former Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue MNA's footsteps.

    Christine Labrie, MNA for Sherbrooke, is the QS' female spokesperson pending the November election.

    Following her appointment, which prevents her from running in the November race, Labrie had stated that she wasn't interested in the position in the long term, admitting that the last race for the women's spokesperson had been difficult for her.

    The members at the general convention voted on Saturday against suspending the regulations concerning the future spokeswoman race.

    With files from Noovo Info 

