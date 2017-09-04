

CTV Montreal





A patient at the Montreal General Hospital is in police custody following an attack on two hospital employees early Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old man was admitted to hospital on Saturday due to mental problems, according to police.

On Sunday, for unknown reasons, the man attacked a nurse and an assistant nurse. The 34-year-old and 44-year-old employees both suffered injuries to their upper bodies but police said they are expected to fully recover and were given several days off work.

The suspect is unknown to police. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face several charges of aggravated assault.