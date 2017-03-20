

CTV Montreal





A 26-year-old woman has died after a car crash early Monday morning in southwestern Montreal. The driver, also 26, was placed under arrest after police found signs of intoxication.



Four people were inside the car when it slammed into a lamppost on Highway 20 at the Notre-Dame St. West exit.



The woman was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

As of 6:00 am, the stretch of Notre-Dame St. between Angrignon Blvd. and the Highway 20 ramp was still closed to traffic in both directions so that the police could complete their investigation.