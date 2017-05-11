

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal is preparing the area around the Maison Radio Canada for this summer's Formula E race, people who live in the neighbourhood are getting fed up with the noise.

Construction is proceeding 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to repave and reshape the roads so they are fit for high-speed racing.

But residents say the noise is hellish and preventing them from getting any sleep .

Projet Montreal mayoral candidate Valerie Plante said it's yet another example of poor planning by Denis Coderre's administration.

"If the mayor wants to move so fast that it's for the Montrealers to pay the price, again, of not sleeping at night," said Plante.

The 2.75 km course runs along René Levesque Blvd, Viger St., Notre Dame St. and Saint Antoine St. with a paddock off Papineau Ave.

Construction to perfect the roads is costing $4.6 million, and installing barriers will cost an additonal $17 million.

Plante said more work should have been completed last year.

She also said the idea of showcasing an electric-car race to demonstrate Montreal's 'green' side would be better served in another fashion.

"The mayor is putting all his efforts into this as a way to show the world that Montreal is all about electrification and to me we should think of electrification that benefits all Montrealers."

The city of Montreal said it has only received five complaints about overnight noise levels.

The construction is supposed to end by May 31.

The Formula E races will take place the final weekend in July.