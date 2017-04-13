

CTV Montreal





The Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed for two nights the weekend of April 21. p.m.

On Friday night at 11:30 the bridge will close in both directions, and reopen around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The same thing will happen Sunday night at 11:30 p.m., reopening Monday morning.

Several lanes may be closed during daytime hours on this weekend.

Construction crews will be replacing the bottom chords and braces beneath the bridge deck.

If the weather is foul, the overnight closures will be delayed.

This article has been altered.