One lane of Ville Marie tunnel closed until November
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 11:13AM EDT
Drivers heading west through the Ville Marie Tunnel on Tuesday may have been surprised to find one lane was closed.
Transport Quebec closed the left-hand lane from Panet St. until the exit of the tunnel, and it will remain closed until late November.
Officials said the closure is a necessary part of the project to cover the Ville Marie Tunnel.
They also admitted never issuing a specific communiqué about the closure.