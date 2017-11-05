Municipal Election 2017 CTV live blog | CTV Montreal News
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Section Links
CTV News
Mobile
CTV
Live Now:
CTV News Channel
Search
CTV Montreal Search
X
NEWS
VIDEO
More
SPORTS
WEATHER
OTHER CITIES
Contact
Advertise
Sections
Latest
CTV News at Noon
CTV News at 5 p.m.
CTV News at 6 p.m.
CTV News at 11:30 p.m.
LIVE
CTV News LIVE
CTV News GO
Video Help
RSS: Latest Videos
Features
1 on 1 interviews
Postscript
Special Reports
Mutsumi's book club
More features
Leaders
Opinion
Forbidden Montreal
Sunday Bite
Culture
Culture
What's On
Mose at the Movies
Lifestyle
Mutsumi's book club
Other
Community Calendar
Montreal Contests
Traffic
Poll Results
Newsletters
RSS Feeds
TV schedule
Photo Galleries
Region
Atlantic
Barrie
Calgary
Edmonton
Guelph
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Prince Albert
Red Deer
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Vancouver
Vancouver Island
Windsor
Winnipeg
Sections
About Us
Contact Us
TV schedule
Advertise
Contact our Sales Team
Social Media
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Google+
Advertisement
Municipal Election 2017 CTV live blog
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 6:10PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 5, 2017 9:23PM EST
Report Error
FEATURED
false
LIVE2: Valerie Plante campaign headquarters
Air Date: November 5, 2017
false
LIVE1: Denis Coderre campaign headquarters
Air Date: January 23, 2017
false
LIVE NOW: Results from Montreal's municipal election
false
CTV Montreal: Pierre Desrochers on voter turnout
Air Date: November 5, 2017
Watch more here...
Latest Montreal News
BREAKING
Valerie Plante is Montreal’s 45th mayor
Municipal Election 2017 CTV live blog
Polls close on Quebec’s municipal Election Day
Candidates reflect on hard fought campaign as they await their fate
CTV Montreal Sunday News Update - Nov. 5, 2017
More than 20 people dead in Texas church shooting: report
Connect with CTV News Montreal
Advertisement
Should Quebec restrict the smoking of marijuana to private residences?
Yes
No
View result
View the latest polls
Related Article
Highlights of Ontario's new marijuana rules
MOST READ
Valerie Plante is Montreal’s 45th mayor
15,079 Views
Municipal Election 2017 CTV live blog
9,867 Views
After 4 years away, Georges St-Pierre claims title in stunning comeback
14,899 Views
Shooting victim was tried three times for alleged murder: reports
8,011 Views
Polls close on Quebec’s municipal Election Day
4,867 Views
Teenager missing from Verdun
5,211 Views
Candidates reflect on hard fought campaign as they await their fate
2,575 Views
MOST WATCHED
CTV Montreal Municipal Election Preview
Air Date: November 5, 2017
LIVE2: Valerie Plante campaign headquarters
Air Date: November 5, 2017
CTV News at Six Montreal for Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017
Air Date: November 4, 2017
Campaign wrap-up
Air Date: November 4, 2017
CTV Montreal: Pierre Desrochers on voter turnout
Air Date: November 5, 2017
Sunday Bite: Bighi Curry
Air Date: November 4, 2017
Advertisement