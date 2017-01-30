

CTV Montreal





More than $330,000 has been raised to cover funeral costs and other expenses for families of the six men killed in a mass shooting in a Quebec City mosque Sunday night.



Charities Canada Zakat and DawaNet helped raise more than $220,000 with a GoFundMe page.



Another $110,000 has been raised through an online a fundraiser endorsed by Islamic Relief Canada.



The money comes as Quebecers of different faiths gathered in a Catholic church Tuesday evening across the street from the mosque for a special mass held by Quebec's Archbishop Gérald Cyprien Lacroix.

The emotional service, at Notre-Dame-de-Foy, was a sign of solidarity with Muslims, who united in prayer.



The men killed in the terrorist attack were husbands and fathers; a businessman, a computer programmer, a pharmacist’s aide and a university professor.

They are:

Azzedine Soufiane, 57, was the owner of the Assalam butcher's shop, very near the site of the mosque. Originally from Morocco, he had lived in Canada some 30 years. He had three children.

"Last visit he was playing with his little daughter When I heard he has passed I though... I cannot forget that special moment for him and his daughter," said his friend Salah Abdullah.



Soufiane has been described as a hero who tackled the gunman as he rained bullets on members of the mosque. He was too late, however, and was shot as he tried to stop the perpetrator.



Azzedine Soufiane



Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, originally from Algeria, was a father of three daughters and worked in information technology for the government.



"I'm living a nightmare," said his wife, Louiza Hassane. "My husband is a good person. And it's a shame that we lost a good person. It's a shame for Canada and especially for me and my daughters."



Abdelkrim Hassane



Khaled Belkacemi, 60, was an agricultural sciences professor at Laval University.

"Our university community is in mourning today," rector Denis Briere said in a statement. "We mourn the death of an esteemed member of the faculty and the university, a devoted and beloved man of his colleagues and students."

Belkacemi was originally from Algeria, was married to another professor in the department and had three children.

Khaled’s son Amir Belkacemi wrote on Facebook called his father a good and resilient man.

“Together, we shall overcome hatred and ignorance,” he added. “My dad will not have died in vain.”



Khaled Belkacemi



Aboubaker Thabti, 44, was a pharmacist’s aide originally from Tunisia who has lived in Canada for 10 years. He had two children.

"He was a very, very good guy. He helped everybody," said his 11-year-old son Mohamed.

Family friend Tarek Dhouibi said Thabti help hundreds of new immigrants and Syrian refugees entering Canada.

"It's quite hard because he spent all his time with his family," said Dhouibi through tears. "He took care of his family all the time."





Aboubaker Thabti



Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, a computer engineer originally from Guinea. He was married and had two boys.



Mamadou Tanou Barry



Ibrahima Barry, 39, was an agent at the RAMQ, Quebec's health insurance board, and was originally from Guinea. He and Mamadou Tanou Barry were cousins, but spent a lot of time together and were more like brothers, friends said.

Barry had five children.





Ibrahima Barry



The men's bodies are likely to be released from the coroner's office later in the week following autopsies.



With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca