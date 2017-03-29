

CTV Montreal





A Montreal substitute teacher is facing charges connected to child pornography.



Erik Cossette, 51, was arrested last Thursday after Montreal police officers searched his home. They found on his computer several thousand images of child pornography in addition to narcotics. His computer was seized.



Cossette has been working in several high schools within the Commission scolaire de Montréal.



He appeared at the Montreal courthouse on charges of possession, access and distribution of child pornography. He was also accused of possessing narcotics with the intent to traffic.



Cossette was released under conditions including not using the Internet or being in the presence of people under the age of 16.



The suspect is 1.67 metres (5'6”) tall and weighs 72.5 kilograms (160 lbs). He has short grey hair and blue eyes.



Montreal police are working with the Commission scolaire de Montréal to further look into the issue. The school board said it would not comment on the issue because it is a current investigation.



Anyone who may have been a victim or who knows someone who may have been a victim of Erik Cossette should contact their local police station or call 9-1-1 to file a formal complaint.