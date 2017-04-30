A new public space, being touted as a “welcoming and lively meeting place”, is coming to downtown Montreal and will feature an outdoor skating rink.

The winning design for the final phase of the Place des Arts hub was unveiled on Sunday. The $67.1 million Clark Esplanade will be a four season public space in Quartier des Spectacles at the corner of Clark St. and Ste-Catherine St. W. in downtown Montreal.

It’s a 5,000-square-metre area that will be transformed into an “urban terrace” during the summer months, complete with food stands, seating, and a grassy area that can accommodate a mobile stage for concerts.

In the winter season, from November to March, the city says it will feature a refrigerated outdoor skating rink.

The plans also include a multi-purpose pavilion that will serve as an urban chalet and leisure area, complete with a restaurant and changing rooms.

At the moment the space, located just west of Clark St. between De Maisonneuve Blvd. and Ste-Catherine St., sits vacant.

The multi-million dollar price tag involves rebuilding a section of Clark St. and ensuring universal access to the Place des Arts sector. As well, the city says it will construct an access building leading to the Place des Festivals’ underground mechanical room.

When asked if it would be similar to New York City’s Rockefeller Center Mayor Denis Coderre said Clark Esplanade would, in fact, be bigger and nicer.

“It’s going to be vibrant, it’s going to be great,” he said. “And what I realize is that we don’t have enough parties for four seasons a year. So we have to assume that this is a Nordic place, and we’re redoing that in Old Montreal and now, by having the ice rink, it’s going to be great.”

This final phase of Place des Arts was initially supposed to happen in 2012 but the Mayor says contract issues and questions about underground parking slowed things down. In the end the project will not include underground parking but possibilities are being explored nearby.

Excavation will begin this fall, and the project is expected to be completed by fall 2019.

Funds will come from the Building Canada Fund Quebec Program, a joint federal-provincial fund for major infrastructure projects.