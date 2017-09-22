

CTV Montreal





CHOM's longest serving DJ hung up his headphones for the last time Friday afternoon.

After a 40-year career, Robert ‘Tootall’ Wagenaar has had a major influence on the rock community in Montreal and Canada.

It was an emotional day for Tootall, who retired as the last active announcer that got his start in CHOM’s original home in a Greene Ave. brownstone.

“I was looking up at work the other day, trying to think of more words. Gob smacked came to mind, so you know, totally astounded,” he said.

His last day was filled with one surprise after another, including a drop-in from Mayor Denis Coderre, who asked Tootall what’s next.

“I think I’ll run for office,” the rock DJ quipped.

Tootall said he’s most proud of the longevity of his career and for getting talented bands known.

“I didn’t discover them, but I presented them and I think that was something very special,” he said. “If I spot something that I think is good and it deserves to be heard, why not?”

On Friday night at Club Soda, many of those bands performed a tribute concert to the DJ.

“There are lots of bands, like The Box, The Pursuit of Happiness; they wanted to be here because of how influential he was. The Damn Truth, same thing. I think his legacy will be in all of the Canadian music he’s supported,” said Tootall’s colleague, Terry DiMonte.

“I’m so glad that everyone is giving him all the love and respect that he deserves because he really is an icon. When they made, him they threw away the mould,” said Jason Rockman, another colleague.

Some were excited to finally meet the man they've only heard for so long.

“Even hearing him on the radio this morning, I was getting goosebumps. I was just like, ‘I can’t wait until tonight! I just can’t wait!’ I’m really looking forward to this,” said one gushing fan.

Longtime CHOM broadcaster Randy Renaud he will be taking over Tootall’s slot on air – and said he has big shoes to fill.

“Size 13, as a matter of fact. I asked. He is 13,” said Renaud. “It’s intimidating to follow in the wake of a legend like Tootall, but I just hope to carry on the tradition.”

The tributes aren't over; In May, Tootall will be inducted into the Canadian Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame.