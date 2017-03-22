

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal says it surpassed its expectations for completing roadwork and other construction in 2016.

But Lionel Perez, the councillor responsible for Infrastructure, said there is much more work to be done to make up for decades of neglect.

"Yes, there are definitely a lot of work sites, there's a lot of detours but it has to be done," said Perez.

Perez said of the 70 major pieces of infrastructure work launched last year, the city finished 50. Overall Montreal is boasting of an 85 percent completion rate.

Montreal budgeted $531 million for road, sewer, and aqueduct construction in 2016, but spent $581 million to do more repairs because repaving work in some areas finished ahead of schedule.

"The approach we've taken over the last two years is a more integrated approach where we do more planning ahead of time," said Perez.

The opposition at city hall says some of the work that was done was very shoddy.

"It's patchwork and the Inspector General stopped lots of the works. They just put asphalt on bad roads and it will not go on the long run," said Sylvain Ouellet.

Montreal also came up short is installing traffic lights that cater to the visually impaired. Just 19 of the 70 planned for 2016 were installed last year.

Likewise the city only installed 113 of 130 traffic lights with pedestrian countdowns at crosswalks